Akhil Marar talks about Rahul Easwar, bringing fresh attention to the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 buzz. Find out what Akhil Marar said and why his comments have sparked interest among Malayalam reality TV fans.

Former Bigg Boss winner and director Akhil Marar says Rahul Easwar lost his public respect and the value of his words after entering the Bigg Boss house. Akhil Marar spoke during a YouTube review for Ginger Media. He said he felt sad watching the other contestants treat Rahul Easwar poorly. He believes a known public figure should not face this kind of insult.

Not playing a real Bigg Boss game

"I feel he totally lost the good reputation he had in our society and the weight of his words," Akhil Marar added. Host Mohanlal pointed out in the last weekend episode that the other housemates are just acting like Rahul Easwar's puppets. Akhil Marar criticized the contestants because they are still not playing their own game even after this warning.

"We saw a mass eviction last week. Many housemates said they would react to Rahul Easwar and give good content after Mohanlal called them his puppets. Bigg Boss and Lalettan called Vicky Thug to the confession room some ten times. They told him to actually play the game. The makers did all this, and a mass eviction happened, but these contestants still do not understand anything. They are not playing a real Bigg Boss game. They are not asking any questions. We see this as a huge problem. The makers are just spoon-feeding them again and again, and this is totally ruining the show," Akhil Marar said.