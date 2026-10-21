Following the shooting at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu, Mumbai police have increased security around Salman Khan's apartment, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, and producer Rohit Shetty's Juhu home due to potential Lawrence Bishnoi gang ties.

Following the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff, Mumbai Police have increased security outside Salman Khan's Bandra property and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home. Police are assessing security plans for notable figures amid worries about alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang ties.

Following the shooting at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu, Mumbai police have increased security around Salman Khan's apartment, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, and producer Rohit Shetty's Juhu home due to potential Lawrence Bishnoi gang ties. According to police sources, Shah Rukh Khan has temporarily relocated to Pali Hill for repairs, while Aamir Khan has moved from Pali Hill to Colaba.

Shah Rukh and Aamir Change Residences.

Retired Mumbai Police encounter expert Pradeep Sharma stated, "The Bishnoi gang is following the 1990s underworld model, attempting to fill the vacuum left by its decline." However, its Mumbai network is rather small, with most members hailing from northern India. The group is primarily motivated by money, and its claims to have hundreds or thousands of gunmen are overblown. It's not as strong as it says."

Salman retains Y-plus security supplied by the state government, which includes armed escorts. A Bandra police officer stated, "We have already provided him with adequate security." However, following the latest fire incident, we have increased protection around his home." A police car will regularly watch Shetty's residence.

Police Increase Vigil outside Galaxy Apartments.

According to Khar police, Tiger's Carter Road house is guarded by four people, including a police sub-inspector (PSI) and security guards. Six special cars patrol VIP residences and the surrounding area. "Tiger Shroff had not previously been given with police security, and we had no record of any previous threats against him. We have now given protection outside his home. "If necessary, we will strengthen the deployment," an officer stated.

Dr. Mohit Kumar Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Western Region II, stated that "Mumbai Police routinely assess the security preparations of VIPs and famous individuals. After such incidents, new security-related variables emerge, which we investigate to strengthen existing systems.

Previous assaults and threats

April 2024: Two motorcycle-borne attackers allegedly shot outside Salman Khan's Bandra home.

February 2026: Five shots were allegedly fired outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence while he was inside. No injuries were recorded.

July 2026: Aamir Khan allegedly received threats from persons claiming ties to the incarcerated mobster Lawrence Bishnoi.