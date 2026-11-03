Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is among the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, with its grand scale, impressive visual effects and ensemble cast generating considerable buzz. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol, the mythological epic has attracted attention even before its theatrical release.

While the film's production budget and elaborate sets have been widely discussed, the reported remuneration of its leading actors has now become another talking point. According to figures shared by CineAIx, the cast members have reportedly received different payment arrangements, with some commanding multi-crore salaries while others have opted for alternative deals.

According to a post shared by CineAIx, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly receiving Rs 75 crore for portraying Lord Ram in Ramayana. This reportedly makes him the highest-paid actor in the film's cast.

Playing Lord Ram is one of the most significant responsibilities in the two-part cinematic adaptation. Ranbir's casting has generated considerable anticipation, with audiences eager to see his interpretation of the revered mythological character.

Meanwhile, Yash, who plays Ravana, has reportedly decided against taking a fixed acting fee for the film. The KGF star is also associated with the project as a co-producer alongside Namit Malhotra. Instead of receiving a conventional salary, he is reportedly entitled to a share of the film's profits.

The arrangement means Yash's earnings will be linked to the film's commercial performance rather than a predetermined acting fee.

Director Nitesh Tiwari is also reportedly receiving around Rs 50 crore for helming the ambitious project.