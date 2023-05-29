Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Siya Ram song out: Netizens laud Kriti Sanon as the perfect choice for role of 'Janaki'

    Kriti Sanon took the nation by storm with her personified charm and elegance with the release of the latest song Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 29, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    Making headlines with her highly anticipated release of Adipurush, Kriti Sanon took the nation by storm with her personified charm and elegance with the release of the latest song Ram Siya Ram. Embodying grace and elegance at the peak, Kriti Sanon looks nothing short of a dream. 

    Ram Siya Ram, the brand-new song from Om Raut's upcoming movie Adipurush, eloquently captures Raghava (Prabhas) and Janaki (Kriti Sanon)'s love for one another following her kidnapping. The song is a new rendition of a well-known bhajan. The song mostly depicts Prabhas and Kriti's suffering as they wait for Raghava to bring Janaki back from Lanka, despite certain parts featuring breathtaking glances of them lounging among peacocks and sailing on improvised boats.

    Netizens hail Kriti to be the perfect choice for Janaki; giving complete justice to the character. Making sure all eyes are on her, fans have flooded the comments section with immense love and appreciation for the actress. Many people have been moved by the song, as evidenced by their social media reactions. On Twitter, eager listeners who had been anticipating this song expressed their love for it.

    The Hindu classic The Ramayana is the basis for the movie. This will be Prabhas and Kriti's debut movie together. Adipurush will also be shown on June 15 in New York City as part of the Tribeca Festival, which runs from June 7 to June 18. On June 16, 2023, Adipurush is expected to be released in theatres. Director Om Raut tweeted, “The soul of Adipurush. Ram Siya Ram” and shared the song's release.

    Talking about her character in the film, Sanon had earlier told a leading media house: "She is very pure and has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
