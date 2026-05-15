Big news for Telugu cinema fans as actor Ram Pothineni steps into direction for the first time. His upcoming project is a stylish psychological thriller, marking a major shift in his career from acting to filmmaking and raising huge expectations among fans and the industry.

Famous Telugu star Ram Pothineni is all set to make his directorial debut. He will also be playing the lead role in the film, which is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the RaPo Cinematics banner. This project is officially Ram Pothineni's 23rd film, titled "RAPO23".

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The big announcement came on the actor's birthday. Ram is clearly looking to show audiences his all-round talent, having already debuted as a singer and lyricist in his previous film, *Andhra King Thalukku*. This new movie is being planned as a stylish psychological action thriller, a genre that is quite rare in Telugu cinema.

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With this move, Ram Pothineni joins an elite list of Telugu superstars who also became directors, like the legendary Senior N. T. R., Krishna, and Pawan Kalyan. Along with the announcement, the makers also dropped a striking birthday special poster introducing Ram's character, Veera. The poster has a dark, intense, and very cool vibe. It shows Ram from behind, wearing a leather jacket. A bold red letter "V" is printed on the back, which seems to symbolise rebellion, danger, and dominance. What's more, the tagline "The Story of a Lone Wolf" hints at a hero who is a loner, guided by his instincts and a complex mind.

The film promises a powerful and grand story, conceived by Ram Pothineni himself for his directorial debut. He is getting ready to present his character Veera in a completely new avatar that audiences have never seen before. The style and mood of the announcement poster already make this transformation pretty clear.

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The producers have confirmed that regular shooting will kick off in June, and they are aiming for a December release this year. More details about the rest of the cast and the technical crew will be revealed in the coming days. This project is expected to be one of the biggest ventures in Ram Pothineni's career so far. The film's credits are: Screenwriter & Director - Ram Pothineni, Producer - Krishna Pothineni, Banner - RaPo Cinematics, and PRO - Sabari.

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