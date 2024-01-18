Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Mandir inauguration: Anupam Kher confirms to attend high-profile event at Ayodhya (Watch)

    Bollywood actor Anupam Kher confirmed that he will attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inauguration. He shared the video on social media with a long note in Hindi. 

    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    Anupam Kher will attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir's inaugural event. The opening is scheduled on Monday, January 22, and will be a high-profile event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers. Many Bollywood celebrities have been invited to the important inaugural function. Anupam has also been invited and affirmed that he will attend. Anupam took to social media to announce the good news and promised to pray for his devotees.

    He accompanied the video with a lengthy message in Hindi.  “Jai Shri Ram! I will represent my ancestors and especially my grandfather Pandit Amarnath ji in Ayodhya on 22nd January! All of them dreamed of establishing Ram temple! All my Kashmiri Hindu brothers and sisters will be with me in spirit! ,” he wrote.

    “Shri Ram Lalla’s return to Ayodhya instils the confidence that anyone who has left one of his Avadhpuri somewhere will surely find it one day. It is the blessings of Shri Ram that I got the opportunity to participate in this historic event, and I have got an opportunity to share this happiness with you. I will pray for you all too! Jai Shri Ram! ,” Anupam added.

    Others invited to the ceremony include Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff, to mention a few.

