Ram Charan wishes his father 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi on completing 45 years in film industry

Chiranjeevi, a megastar in the South-Indian cinema business, has spent 45 remarkable years working in it. The actor received numerous well wishes from friends and family, including his son Ram Charan, on this important occasion. The RRR star thanked his adored father for this outstanding accomplishment on X (formerly Twitter). In the Telugu cinema business, Chiranjeevi has been successful in creating a niche for himself. Therefore, the actor reaching 45 years in the film industry is a milestone that ought to be honoured.

“Hearty Congratulations to our beloved Megastar @KChiruTweets garu on completing 45 amazing Years of Mega Journey in Cinema! What an incredible journey! Starting with #PranamKhareedu & still going strong with your dazzling performances. You continue to inspire millions both with your on-screen performances and your off-screen humanitarian activities. Thank you, Dad, for instilling values of discipline, hard work, dedication, excellence and above all compassion…,”

There can be no doubt about Chiranjeevi's indelible legacy in Indian cinema, as Ram Charan highlighted in his remark. Even though Pranam Khareedu was the first film to be released in theatres, the actor's career actually began with Punadhirallu. The actor has remained a formidable force to be reckoned with since his debut in 1978. Chiranjeevi once gave a moving speech when he was honoured at an awards event, looking back on his career and explaining why he will never stop acting. “I have been in the film industry for 45 years. Out of these four and a half decades, I spent a decade in politics. For some reason, I had to return to the film industry. At that time, I was sceptical about how people would receive me. I was having doubts because the generation has changed. The amount of love and affection and my position in their hearts remained intact; in fact, they have doubled to my surprise. That’s the bond I have with my fans. I promise my fans that I will never leave the film industry. I will continue acting all my life. I can never quit acting because I’m a slave to the love of Telugu cinema fans.” he told the media,