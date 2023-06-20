Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl: Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed; Allu Arjun visits hospital-VIDEO

Allu Arjun was one of the many family members who visited Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter. Grandfather Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed as he spoke to the media about Ram Charan-Upasana’s baby girl for the first time

On Tuesday, June 20, Telugu actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana welcomed a baby daughter. While the actor has yet to express his feelings on the baby's arrival, fans are overjoyed to witness the princess receive so much love from close and extended family members. Chiranjeevi was sighted earlier in the day on his way to visit his granddaughter, and now Allu is on his way to the hospital to see the child. The Pushpa star was seen walking with his wife Sneha Reddy in paparazzi images. They wore matching white outfits as they made their way to see Ram and Upasana's kid. Her'mega daughter' and'mega granddaughter' have already been called by the internet.

Chiranjeevi was also spotted at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad for the first time to see his granddaughter. While speaking to the media about Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter, the actor became teary-eyed since he couldn't contain his emotions. When the Waltair Veerayya actor arrived at Apollo Hospitals, he waved to his admirers and chatted to the media, who had come to witness the arrival of the super princess.

Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter to formally announce her arrival; he tweeted, “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️ You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Apollo Hospitals first shared the news of Ram and Upasana’s baby’s arrival in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well," they said in their medical bulletin.



