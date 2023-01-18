Ram Charan opens up on being off the RRR sets for three months due to an unexpected health scare

In a recent interview with a leading global entertainment portal, RRR star Ram Charan spills beans on being off the sets for three months of the SS Rajamouli directorial due to a severe body injury.

The noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli directed global blockbuster film RRR has become the only film from India to win a Golden Globe at the Golden Globes 2023 awards ceremony that happened last week at the Beverly Hills in California. Our Indian cinema has created a new world record and history in itself. The RRR song Naatu Naatu has won the Best original song award. In this song category, even Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift got nominated. The song left all these big names behind.

It is a pride-filled moment to say that India has created a new benchmark by winning the Golden Globe award. RRR also won the Critics Choice Awards. From the moment the RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe and now followed by the Critics Choice Awards, the social media and internet got filled up with fans congratulating the team.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan feels proud to represent India at the awards ceremony

At the Golden Globes, in an earlier interview, Mega Power Star Ram Charan elatedly had mentioned how it felt surreal to be at the “Mecca of Films”, representing India, especially the south of India. RRR star Ram Charan, whose blockbuster film bagged an award for its song Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globes, revealed that he had a second-degree ligament tear before he shot for the popular foot-tapping number.

During an interaction with a global entertainment outlet, the actor shared his experience filming the song for which the team shot in Ukraine for twelve consequent days. Shedding light on the same, Ram Charan said, "Just talking about it and my knees still wobble. I had an injury on the set, off the camera. I had a ligament tear, and my ACL tore. It was a second-degree tear. I was off the set for three months. I was doing rehab, getting ready, and right after I came back, we went straight to Ukraine to shoot the Naatu Naatu song. I was scared to death whether I could pull it off."

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2023: Ram Charan talks about wanting to portray the iconic role of Tony Stark in a Marvel film

Previously, the media mills were buzzing with rumors that SS Rajamouli got approached to direct a superhero film for Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only this, but reports also suggested that Ram Charan and NTR Jr, got approached as well by Marvel makers and studio.