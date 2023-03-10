Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan meets 'Star Wars’ director JJ Abrams, shares his joy and wish to work with him

    The American filmmaker JJ Abrams personally invited Ram Charan to a party in the United States. Later, RRR star posted a few photos and described himself as a "huge fan" of the filmmaker.

    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    Ram Charan, now in the United States promoting RRR before the 95th Academy Awards, met Star Wars director J J Abrams for Soiree. The RRR actor received a special invitation to a party from the US filmmaker. He posted a couple photographs with Abrams and labelled himself a 'huge admirer'. Before, Charan indicated interest in collaborating with the filmmaker.

    Ram Charan took to Twitter and shared a few pics with JJ Abrams as he met him in the US. He wrote, "Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I'm a big fan of your work. @jjabramsofficial". 

    Also Read: Who is Naresh? Mahesh Babu's half-brother got married to Pavithra Lokesh

    In the photos, Charan looks dapper donning a blue suit as he posed beside Abrams, who wears a grey suit. Both the stars are all smiles in the pics. 

    Ram Charan wants to work with JJ Abrams
    Before, Ram Charan declared his desire to collaborate with the American filmmaker. Ram Charan was asked which Hollywood filmmakers he would want to collaborate with in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. There are a lot of them, according to the RRR star. I'd like to collaborate with Mr. JJ Abrams; Quentin Tarantino is my all-time favourite director. I grew up watching a lot of his movies. He's had a significant effect, and Inglourious Basterds is on my Sunday playlist."

    Ram Charan has lately confirmed his first Hollywood project. The actor also stated that an official announcement will be made shortly.

    Also Read: Oscars 2023: Know the date, timing, host, presenters and more

    RRR for Oscars
    Ram Charan has become a global icon with his portrayal in SS Rajamouli's RRR as Alluri Sitarama Raju. During the Oscars advertising tour, the actor has gained popularity among Western viewers and the media. He is the first South celebrity to appear on Good Morning America, KTLA Entertainment, the Sam podcast, and other shows.

    RRR's Naatu Naatu song, created by MM Keeravani, has been nominated for an Academy Award in 2023. While the vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song live on stage, Ram Charan and Jr NTR would not dance on stage since it would need a lot of rehearsing, energy, and effort.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
