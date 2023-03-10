Who is Naresh? Mahesh Babu's half-brother got married to Pavithra Lokesh

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh are married. The couple hosted an intimate wedding ceremony. The renowned pan-Indian star Mahesh Babu was not a part of it.

    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    Actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh are now married. The couple who had announced earlier this year that they would be getting married soon tied the knot in a secret wedding. 

    While their intimate wedding ceremony got attended by only a handful of people. Naresh's half-brother Mahesh Babu was missing in the wedding video that surfaced online. It is 62-year-old Naresh's fourth wedding.

    Who is Naresh?

    Vijaya Krishna Naresh (born 20 January 1964), known mononymously as Naresh, is an Indian actor, politician, and social activist known for his works predominantly in Telugu cinema and television. Some of the box office successes he appeared in were Rendu Jella Sita (1983), Sreevariki Prema Lekha (1984), Sri Kanaka Mahalaxmi Recording Dance Troupe (1987), Bava Bava Panneeru (1989), Manasu Mamatha (1990) and Jamba Lakidi Pamba (1993). 

    Naresh was married thrice as of 2022 last year. Naresh first married the daughter of senior dance master Srinu. The ex-couple has a son named Naveen Vijaykrishna. Naresh divorced his first wife and married Rekha Supriya, the granddaughter of the famous poet and film lyricist Devulapalli Krishna Shastri. This ex-couple also has a son named Teja. Naresh divorced his second wife. After crossing his 50s, he married Ramya Raghupathi, who was 20 years younger than him. The couple has a son. Now Naresh has also divorced his third wife, Ramya, and has married Pavitra Lokesh for the fourth time in 2023.

    Naresh got married again for the fourth time to actress Pavitra Lokesh. The couple hosted an intimate wedding ceremony. The renowned pan-Indian star Mahesh Babu, who is Naresh's half-brother, was not a part of it as he chose to skip their wedding.

    Naresh shared the video on Twitter along with the message, "Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us. A sacred bond, Two minds, Three thorns, Seven steps. Seeking your blessings."

    It is true that Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh fell in love during the making of Sammohanam. The couple has been in a relationship for a while now. Pavitra attended the Ghattamaneni family gatherings. She was present at the funerals of Krishna, who was the stepfather of Naresh, and Vijaya Nirmala, his mother. Naresh, the half-brother of Mahesh Babu, was married thrice before, but the previous three marriages did not work.

