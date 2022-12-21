Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR bags three awards at Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards

    The Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards have now awarded SS Rajamouli's directing Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Score/Soundtrack. 
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    RRR is invincible. After wowing audiences worldwide with its epic tale, enormous dance movies, and sleek action scenes. The epic film has now reached a new milestone. The film has already won three honours, including Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography, and Best Score/Soundtrack, at the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards.

    Taking to their social media, the official makers shared this happy piece of news with the world and wrote, "Thank you @PhilaFCC for awarding us with 3 Trophies (trophy, heart eyes and red heart emojis) #RRRForOscars #RRRMovie."

    Social media users and fans couldn't stop showing love on the RRR team. One of the users tweeted, "Congratulations‼︎ It's a movie I love the more I see it‼︎" While others wrote, " A movie of a lifetime that you'd like to see on-screen forever."

    RRR Awards
    The film has received two nominations for the coveted Golden Globe Awards, adding another feather to its hat. Previously, RRR received five Critics Choice Awards 2023 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song ('Naatu Naatu'). Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song. 

    The Atlanta Film Critics Circle named RRR the 'Best International Picture'. RRR was also the recipient of the coveted Hollywood Critics Association Spotlight Award.

    RRR for the Academy Awards 2022 race
    With two back-to-back International honours, everyone is eager to see if RRR will be on the list of Oscar nominees in 2023. The awards are expected to be revealed on January 24, with the coveted event on March 12 of next year.

    For the uninitiated, RRR was first rejected as India's official submission to the Oscars. Still, the creators of SS Rajamouli's epic opus opted to take a second shot by joining the 'For Your Consideration' campaign for Academy award nominations. The blockbuster film has been nominated for 14 awards, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor in a Leading Role (Ram Charan and Jr NTR).

    As per the reports, SS Rajamouli's film minted over Rs. 1000 crores at the box office and was recently released in Japan, where it once again shattered all records and emerged as the highest-grossing film in the country.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
