    Ram Charan in Japan: RRR star is having a great time with Upasana; actor enjoying stardom among Japanese fans

    Ram Charan, who is now promoting his movie RRR in Japan, took time out of his busy schedule to meet with a handful of his enthusiastic fans at a Japanese restaurant.

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 7:37 AM IST

    Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, are all set to promote the historical action drama RRR in Japan. Ram's laudable performance in SS Rajamouli's masterpiece RRR left an enduring impression. The historical action thriller is now prepared to thrill Japanese viewers after captivating western audiences and generating considerable buzz elsewhere in the world.

    An image of the actor enjoying some regional fare with his wife and pals has since appeared on social media. The image, which the star's wife shared, shows the couple enjoying a great time in Japan. With cool sunglasses and a green T-shirt, Ram Charan looked adorable as always.

    Ram's supporters complied as well, beaming broadly and seemed overjoyed to meet their idol. They created various stances as they looked at the photographers, making sweet and innocent gestures with their hands.

    The busy actor made time in his schedule to meet a handful of his devoted admirers at a restaurant. Additionally, he appeared for a photo holding a cookie with his likeness on the package.

    With Ram Charan's visage emblazoned on cookie packets, CDs, beverage bottles, t-shirts, and other items, Japan, known for selling their favourite anime characters and movie characters, has created some unique and eye-catching stuff. Since the release of Magadheera, the Japanese public has been smitten with the star, and with RRR, their adoration and expectation have reached an all-time high.

    Before the film's October 21 world premiere, Ram Charan will be accompanied by his co-star Jr. NTR and director SS Rajamouli. The film RRR, which has made over Rs 1200 crore, depicts the tale of a daring revolutionary and a British army officer who, after sharing a lifelong friendship, decide to work together to forge an inspiring road of freedom against the oppressive authorities. The story, which takes place in the 1920s, focuses on the unrecorded era of their life when both revolutionaries choose to live quiet lives before waging war for their nation.

