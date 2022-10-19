Vaishali Takkar case: Prime accused Rahul Navlani arrested

In the Vaishali Takkar suicide case, accused Rahul Navlani has been arrested by Indore police. He was nabbed from the Manglia region in Indore on Wednesday. The late actor had accused him and his wife Disha of mental harassment in her five-page suicide note.

In a major breakthrough in the actor Vaishali Takkar's suicide case, the main accused Rahul Navlani was arrested by Indore police on Wednesday. According to sources, a team of cops arrested Navlani from the Mangalia region in the city. His arrest comes days after the television actor committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence in Indore.

Vaishali Takkar, who rose to fame with the popular television serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, committed suicide on Sunday. In a five-page long suicide note that the actor left behind, she accused her neighbours, Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha of mental harassment. Rahul, a former lover of the actor, had allegedly been threatening her of leaking her private photos and videos.

Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha were booked by the police for abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused had been absconding since the time the 29-year-old actor committed suicide on Sunday. Their arrest also comes hours after the Madhya Pradesh police issued a lookout notice against him on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Norattam Mishra, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, informed that a reward of Rs 5,000 each was also announced for the accused couple.

‘I quit’ said Vaishali Takkar before taking the extreme step: In the five-page suicide note that Vaishali Takkar wrote, she accused Rahul Navlani of ‘emotional and physical abuse’. Further naming Navlani’s wife Disha, Vaishali accused the couple of “mental torture”. “Please Rahul aur uski family ko saza dil dilwaoge. Mujhe 2.5 years torture kiya hai mentally rahul aur disha ne. Warna meri aatma ko shanti nahi milegi. (Please get Rahul and his family punished. Rahul and Disha mentally tortured me for 2.5 years. Otherwise, my soul will not be able to rest in peace),” she wrote in her suicide note while concluding it by writing, “I quit”.