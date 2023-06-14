Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan-Upasana anniversary: From friendship to love, and now to parenthood

    As actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary, here is a glimpse into their beautiful journey as they are all set to invite their newborn next month. By Mahalekshmi

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Tollywood’s star couple Ram Charan and Upasana are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The couple got married in 2012 and have been together for 11 years, garnering widespread attention for being a match made in heaven. With such a fulfilling journey, they have been setting relationship and couple goals, both with their married and professional lives.

    After their anniversary last year, the couple announced their desire to start a family. On December 12, 2022, the couple announced their pregnancy. They await their new beginnings with excitement, celebrating every moment with great baby showers and intimate parties. At this pivotal point, here is a glimpse into their journey.

    Ram Charan and Upasana meet
    The dashing megastar and the gorgeous power woman met way back during college. At first sight, both the individuals had starkly contrasting personalities, Ram Charan loving his quiet time and Upasana being an extrovert. They had a long friendship of 7-years which slowly transcribed into a relationship. But this realisation happened post their college days, when Upasana was overseas and Ram Charan was building his career.

    Realisation of Love
    As their distant friendship kept them apart, this was the time they realised that there may be something more to the story. Ram Charan revealed in an interview that he started dating Upasana after filming his iconic movie Magadheera. During the filming was when he realised how much he missed her. 

    He has also talked about the moment of realisation, stating, ‘One fine day, what my dad had told me years ago about my career came back to me. He had told me that I was looking everywhere while sitting on the pot of gold. The scenario seemed similar now. Here was a girl, my friend of 7 years, everybody was able to see her as my ideal partner and I was being oblivious. That’s when I realised that I was waiting to find the right girl while I had her with me all along. My perspective underwent a transformation.”

    Acceptance and grand ceremonies
    As their families got wind of their relationship, they had no objections as they knew each other and also accepted that they are a good match With everything on the right page, the couple decided to take the leap and got engaged on December 11, 2011. Without much delay, a year later in June, the couple got married in a lavish South Indian traditional wedding. Although the highlight was the lunch that Ram Charan organised the next day for his fans.

    Life and marriage
    The couple has forever remained in the limelight for being the perfect duo. They have repeatedly commented about their relationship, holding onto the friendship that defines it all and factoring in the companionship as time passes. They have also focused on their careers and building independent lives alongside marriage, sharing the best. Ram Charan and Upasana are well-off with their careers in a great place and unstable life.

    Announcement of pregnancy
    Ram Charan had earlier fooled his fans with his wordplay while adopting his dog. But this time, he says its for real. After a period of 10-years, the couple has taken the step to start a family. There have been multiple prior moments where Upasana had also expressed the desire not to have children. But with the revelation last December, fans are delighted for the couple and the soon-to-be parents are extremely elated about this new experience.

     
    Both have commented that they are in a great place professionally, personally, financially and most importantly, mentally, to be having a child and that they will be able to provide unconditional love and nurture to the baby.

     


     

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
