Rakul Preet Singh celebrated husband Jackky Bhagnani's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram reel. She called him her 'favourite human,' 'pillar,' and 'safe place,' expressing gratitude for his steady support and constant presence in her life.

As actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani turned a year older on Thursday, his wife, actress Rakul Preet Singh, marked the special day with a loving message for her "favourite human" as she offered fans a glimpse into their life together. Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a reel dedicated to Jackky, stitching together moments that reflected both companionship and comfort. In the video, she described him as her "pillar," "work buddy," "safe place," and the "calm in chaos," before signing off with a simple but affectionate birthday wish for the man she called her favourite person to do life with.

Rakul's Loving Message

Alongside the reel, Rakul added a caption that expanded on the emotions behind the post. In her note for husband Jackky, the actress mentioned how he has always been her source of strength and reassurance, crediting him for being steady, supportive, and a constant presence in her life. She wrote, "Happpppy Birthday my favorite human!! You are my strength, my comfort, and my biggest blessing. Thank you for being you, steady, supportive, and endlessly special. Wishing you a year full of success, laughter, and moments that make you truly happy. Stay amazing and never stop being my happy place. Loveeeee you more than words can say, @jackkybhagnani View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Wedding Details

The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 21 last year. They had two ceremonies, one according to Sikh traditions and the other according to Sindhi traditions. For the wedding, Rakul wore a pink peach lehenga adorned with enormous diamonds. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was last seen in the rom-com 'De De Pyaar De 2' alongside Ajay Devgn. The sequel, which also starred actor R. Madhavan, hit theatres on November 14. the film also stars Meezan and Jaaved Jaaferi in key roles. (ANI)