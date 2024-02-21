Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: First photos of dreamy Goa wedding are out; celebs wish newly wed

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an eco-friendly, multicultural ceremony in Goa, garnering warm wishes from celebs

    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 9:13 PM IST

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows today in Goa, marking the beginning of their lifelong journey together. The couple, known for their respective contributions to the entertainment industry, opted for a grand yet environmentally conscious wedding ceremony at the ITC Grand in Goa, with no fireworks in adherence to their eco-friendly principles. Their nuptials encompassed both an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style wedding, reflecting their diverse cultural backgrounds.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sharing the joyous news with their fans, Rakul and Jackky took to Instagram to post a captivating snapshot from their wedding day. In the photo, the couple radiated happiness as they exchanged glances, dressed resplendently in their wedding attire. The accompanying caption, "Mine now and forever ❤️ 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni," encapsulated their profound commitment to each other.

    The announcement sparked a flurry of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities, flooding the comment section with heartfelt wishes. Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Varma, Raashii Khanna, Genelia Deshmukh, Pragya Jaiswal, Mrunal Thakur, and Athiya Shetty were among those who extended their warm regards to the newlyweds.

    In addition to the online felicitations, Shilpa Shetty expressed her joy through an Instagram story, toasting to Rakul and Jackky's "Happily ever after." Mira Rajput, who graced the occasion, shared her heartfelt congratulations, wishing the couple everlasting love and happiness.

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding festivities comprised two ceremonies—a morning chooda ceremony followed by saat pheras at the ITC Grand South Goa later in the day. The couple plans to host an after-party to continue the celebrations with their guests, ensuring that their special day is cherished by all who attended.

