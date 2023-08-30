Raksha Bandhan with 'Gadar 2': 'Buy 2 get 2' free ticket offer for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's hit film

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's latest film, Gadar 2, has set the cash registers on fire with its record-breaking box office business in just 17 days in India. The movie is an absolute hit. The creators of "Gadar 2" offered a brand-new free ticket for the public on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandha, August 30, for the audience. Zed Studios' official Instagram account reminded followers of the new 'buy 2 get 2 free' ticket promotion.

    Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' is now inching closer towards the Rs 500-crore mark. On August 29, a Tuesday, 'Gadar 2' earned a whopping Rs 5.10 crore net in India. Hence, the film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 465.75 crore (nett).

    On Raksha Bandhan today, the makers announced a new 'buy 2, get two free ticket' offer for Sunny's 'Gadar 2'. The offer is only valid for the film till this weekend. The post read, “Iss Raksha Bandhan, kijiye poore parivaar ke liye kuch khaas! Book karein tickets under the ongoing offer of Buy 2 Get 2 using the code - GADAR2 (Link in bio) (Book your tickets under buy 2, get 2 offer on this festive season) #Gadar2 in cinemas now (sic).”

    About Gardar 2: 
    In "Gadar 2," Tara Singh is seen crossing the border in a risky attempt to save his son, Utkarsh Sharma, who is being held captive in Pakistan. 'Gadar 2', which is set in Lahore in 1971, flawlessly builds on the action-packed scenes of its predecessor while highlighting Tara Singh's unrelenting rage against those who incite animosity between India and Pakistan.

    It is a follow-up to the 2001 movie "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha," which was centred around the partition of India in 1947. According to reports, Boota Singh, an ex-soldier in the British army, was a vague inspiration for the movie. He was well-known for his sad love affair with Zainab, a Muslim girl he had saved from rioting during the partition. Alongside Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel played the key parts in the movie.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
