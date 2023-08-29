Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amber Heard spoke up about ex-partner Elon Musk; said he was not 'boring'

    Ten months after their breakup, Amber Heard recalls her wonderful friendship with her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Amber Heard, the accomplished actress most known for her part in 'Aquaman', opened out about her connection with her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk. Heard emphasises that despite their previous romantic involvement, they now have a lovely friendship based on shared beliefs and interests.Elon Musk and Amber Heard's relationship came to light in 2016, while both were going through public breakups—Musk with Talulah Riley and Heard with Johnny Depp. They appeared to become closer as a result of their common experiences, developing both an intellectual and emotional bond. Their shared love of learning, doing research, and having stimulating talks served as the foundation of their close relationship.

    Elon Musk's charisma was highlighted by Amber Heard in her interview, who called him anything but monotonous. This viewpoint emphasises the complexity of their relationship and the breadth of their mutual understanding.Elon Musk has also been open about his viewpoint on relationships. He acknowledged that he finds it difficult to be fully happy in the absence of a love relationship. Despite his accomplishments and fame, he admits that he misses having someone to share his life with. The emotional facets of Musk's personality are shown by his sensitivity.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

