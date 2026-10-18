Rakhi Sawant faces a non-bailable warrant in a 2010 case linked to Rakhi Ka Insaaf. Know the allegations, Jhansi court's reported order and the next hearing date of December 1, 2026.

Television actress and reality show star Rakhi Sawant finds herself in some more legal trouble after a non-bailable warrant was supposedly issued by a court in Jhansi concerning her 2010 case involving her television show called Rakhi Ka Insaaf. This comes after reports emerged about her failure to attend the court hearings in relation to the said case.

Rakhi Sawant Case: What Is the Case All About?

The case is back from 2010, wherein a man named Lakshman Prasad Ahirwar from Jhansi committed suicide. His mother, Savitri Devi, lodged a case claiming that he had to face an embarrassing ordeal in one of the episodes of the said show which discusses personal and marital conflicts.

Reports say that the TV show aired something related to the marriage of Ahirwar and this caused him to become distressed.

Why Was a Warrant Issued?

According to reports from October 17, 2026, the warrant was issued because Sawant did not attend the court hearnings. The orders were issued directing the police to take steps to make her present at the court.

A non-bailable warrant is a very stringent action taken by the court with an intention to compel a person's presence in court.

When Will the Next Hearing Be Held?

The next hearing date is issued for December 1, 2026, which will take forward the legal proceedings of the matter.

This matter against Sawant remains an ongoing legal process, and hence the warrant is not meant to prove her guilt.