Rakhi Sawant called out a fan for allegedly taking pictures of her from behind, reminding everyone that Salman Khan has warned against clicking photos from inappropriate angles. Watch the video.

Another day, another fun video of Rakhi Sawant taking over the internet. Rakhi is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes everyone go WOW with her witty remarks and no-filter comments. Her public appearances? Those are an altogether different ball game. The actress knows how to get viral, and she does it so well. From her funky costumes to raising her voice for social causes, she is everywhere!

Rakhi Sawant Lashes Out at Fan?

Now, yet again, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, decked up in green loungewear, with perfectly blow-dried hair. The actress had bedazzled detailing on her outfit. While posing and interacting with paps, she saw a lady clicking pictures of her from behind. Rakhi took no time and called her out over the same. She said, “Tu piche se kaunsa camera le rahi hai? Ye konsa photo khich rahi hai tu?” When a pap added, “Bhai (Salman Khan) ne mana kia hai,” she added, “Bhai ne mana kia hai na, Salman Bhai ne, sirf aage se lene ka, piche se nahi lene ka.”

Take a look at the video!

How Fan's Reacted!

One user wrote, “morning ki shuruwat is first reel se.” Another user wrote, “She always support right thing.” One more user wrote, “Bhai Like kar do.” Another comment read, “age se bhi nahi.”

What's 'Bhai Ne Mana Kia Hai?"

During Weekend ka War, Salman Khan called out paparazzi for taking inappropriate photos of actresses. The actor also stood up to heavy trolling of Katrina Kaif for gaining weight after pregnancy.