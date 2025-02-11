Rakhi Sawant DEFENDS Ranveer Allahbadia after his vulgar comment; asks people to forgive him

Actress Rakhi Sawant has voiced support for digital creator Ranveer Allahbadia amid backlash over his remark on India’s Got Latent. While Ranveer has publicly apologized, Rakhi urged forgiveness, calling it a mistake. The controversy follows his inappropriate question to a contestant on the show

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant, known for her outspoken nature, has come forward in support of digital creator and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia, who is facing backlash over an inappropriate remark made during his appearance on India’s Got Latent. Rakhi, who had previously been a guest on Samay Raina’s show, reacted to Ranveer’s public apology and urged people to forgive him.

Addressing the controversy, Rakhi expressed that people should let go of the issue, emphasizing that mistakes happen. She acknowledged that Ranveer’s remark was inappropriate but insisted that he should be forgiven.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Apology

The controversy erupted after Ranveer appeared as a guest on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent, alongside social media influencers Apoorva Makhija and Ashish Chanchlani. During an interaction with a contestant, Ranveer posed an inappropriate question regarding an extremely sensitive topic, which caused the other panelists to burst into laughter.

Following public outrage, Ranveer issued an apology on Monday (February 10), taking full responsibility for his words. He admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also lacked humor. Acknowledging his mistake, he stated that comedy was not his strength and that he was sincerely apologizing. He added that many people had questioned his use of the platform, and he admitted that his remark was not an appropriate way to engage with the audience. Instead of offering any justification, he simply wanted to apologize, calling it a lapse in judgment on his part.

Ranveer further reflected on the situation, recognizing that his podcast had a diverse audience, including people of all ages. He stressed that he did not take this responsibility lightly and clarified that he never intended to disrespect family. The incident, he said, taught him a valuable lesson about using his platform more responsibly. He concluded by expressing his hope for forgiveness, stating that he would strive to improve and make better choices in the future.

Rakhi Sawant’s Past Appearance on India’s Got Latent

Rakhi Sawant has made multiple appearances as a judge on Samay Raina’s show, and her participation has often been accompanied by dramatic moments. During an episode filmed in Delhi last year, she had a heated altercation with senior comedian Maheep Singh.

The incident unfolded when Maheep was in the middle of praising a contestant, and Rakhi unexpectedly interrupted him with a sharp remark, asking him to stop talking. Unwilling to tolerate the outburst, Maheep walked off the stage. The situation escalated further when Rakhi, in a fit of anger, stepped down from her seat, threw a chair, and stormed out, creating a dramatic moment that quickly made headlines.

