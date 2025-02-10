Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps faces flak for distasteful joke, says, 'Watch your parents have sex or...'

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) faced severe backlash after making an offensive remark on India’s Got Latent. His crude question to a contestant sparked outrage on social media, raising concerns about content regulation and the ethics of comedy in India’s digital space

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Question

YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, sparked outrage after making an inappropriate remark on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. During the episode, he posed an offensive hypothetical question to a contestant, which many found distasteful and unacceptable

Reaction from Fellow Judges

Allahbadia’s remark caught even the show’s hosts and judges off guard. Comedian Samay Raina, known for his dark humor, appeared visibly shocked, questioning what had come over Ranveer. Other judges, including Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, were also heard reacting in surprise

Massive Backlash on Social Media

The clip of Ranveer’s remark quickly went viral, drawing severe criticism from social media users. Many condemned the podcaster for making such an inappropriate joke, calling it crass and unacceptable. The outrage extended beyond him, with netizens also slamming the show’s creators for allowing such content to be broadcast

Concerns Over Unregulated Content

Journalist Neelesh Misra was among those who criticized the lack of content regulation, highlighting how such videos remain easily accessible to younger audiences. He pointed out that the digital space in India often lacks accountability, incentivizing creators to push boundaries for engagement and revenue

 

Debate on the State of Comedy in India

The controversy reignited discussions on the difference between dark humor and vulgarity in Indian comedy. Some critics argued that many content creators mistake crude, offensive jokes for dark humor, further lowering the standards of entertainment for the sake of virality

