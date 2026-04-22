Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan celebrated 55 years of marriage with his wife Pinkie Roshan, sharing a heartfelt social media post. He wrote they are 'stronger than the Eiffel tower,' drawing wishes from fans and friends like Anupam Kher.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinkie Roshan celebrated 55 years of marriage, with the director sharing a heartfelt note for her on social media. Roshan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures with Pinkie Roshan. Along with the photos, he wrote, "We fought our way through 55 years of marriage, and we're still standing stronger than the Eiffel tower Happy anniversary to us."

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Soon after he shared the post, fans and friends chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple. Actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy Anniversary to both of you. Love and prayers always," while their daughter Sunaina added, "My heartbeats" Take a look https://www.instagram.com/p/DXbJFc7DXGY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Roshan Family and Career

The couple got married in 1971. Pinkie Roshan is the daughter of filmmaker J. Om Prakash. They are parents to two children, Sunaina Roshan and actor Hrithik Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan first made his mark as an actor and appeared in many films during the 1970s and 1980s. He later became one of Hindi cinema's successful filmmakers. His directorial work includes Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and the Krrish franchise.

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, the Roshan family continues to stay busy with new projects. His son, actor Hrithik Roshan is all set to mark his directorial debut with 'Krrish 4.' The superhero film is being backed by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik will also act in the film while handling directing duties.

Apart from that, Hrithik is also entering the OTT space as a producer with Storm, a thriller set in Mumbai. The project is being made for Prime Video. The first look of the project was unveiled at the Prime Video 2026 Release Slate event held in Mumbai recently.