Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies 11 days after road accident: According to an eyewitness, Rajvir lost control of his bike after seeing two bullocks fighting on the road and collided with them.

Rajvir Jawanda, a Punjabi artist, died, leaving the entire nation in tears. The singer died on Wednesday, October 8, after being hospitalised for 11 days following a bike accident. But do you know what happened to Rajvir, and how his bike slipped?

What Does the Eyewitness Say?

According to Bollywood Shaadis, an eyewitness called Siddharth stated that he was on his way to work on September 27 when he observed the late singer's accident. He claimed Rajvir lost balance on his bike when he spotted two bullocks fighting on the road and collided with them.

“2 saand road pe ladh rahe thei. 2 saand ladte ladte Bolero ke samne aa gayi thi. Bolero ne jaise brake mari thi peeche se yeh bike rider aate huei usme zabardast takkar hoh gayi. Emergency break lagi. Sambhalne ka mauka nai tha. Bike rider bhai gambhir roop se ghayal hoh gaye thei. Mohali ke hospital mei dakhil kia," the eyewitness said.

“Joh bol rahe hai biker stunt kar rahe thei, tezz chalare thei aisa kuch nai hai. Yeh ghatna sirf 2 saando ke ladai ke wajah se hui hai," he added.

About Rajvir Jawanda's accident

Jawanda was seriously injured on September 27 at Baddi in Solan district while on his trip to Shimla. He'd been on life support since his entrance. According to experts, his neurological state remained serious, with little brain activity and no substantial improvement despite extensive medical treatment.

His health was deemed "extremely critical" shortly after the accident. Jawanda was brought to a hospital in Solan for a heart attack before being transferred to a private hospital. He was subsequently sent to a private hospital in Mohali in "extremely critical" condition.

Rajvir Jawanda died on Wednesday morning at 10:55 a.m. The singer died as a result of multiple organ failure.

Following his demise, Fortis Hospital in Mohali published a statement that claimed, “Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away at 10:55 AM on October 8, 2025, at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was admitted on September 27, 2025, in an extremely critical condition following a road accident that caused severe spinal injuries and brain damage. Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans."