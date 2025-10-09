The death rites of Punjabi artist Rajvir Jawanda was held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, in Pona, a hamlet in Jagraon, Ludhiana district. He died at the age of 35 on Wednesday.

Rajvir Jawan, known for his famous songs, passed away on October 9, 2025. His last rites was performed in his home hamlet, surrounded by family, friends, and admirers. Rajvir Jawanda, 35, died on Wednesday morning after 11 days on life support at Fortis Mohali Hospital.

For those who do not know, he was badly injured in a bike accident on September 27, 2025. The singer was heading from Baddi to Pinjore. Ammy Virk, a Punjabi singer and actor, expressed his heartfelt sadness over Rajvir's death. On Wednesday, he turned to Instagram and released a message with the details of Rajvir's burial.

Ammy Virk shared an emotional post



The message was written in Punjabi and translates to English as "the last rites will be held in Pona, a village in Jagraon, Ludhiana district, on Thursday at 11 a.m." Ammy Virk captioned the image, "Waheguru ji," with a folded hands emoji. Rajvir's most prominent songs include 'Sardaari', 'Kangani', 'Do Ni Sajna', 'Zor', and 'Sohni'. His untimely death has left the Punjabi music industry in shock.

Celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Himanshi Khurana, Mankirt Aulakh, and others have shown their sadness at Rajvir's death by posting emotional messages on the internet.

About Rajvir Jawanda

Rajvir started his career in 2014 with the album 'Munda Like Me' and came to prominence in 2016 with 'Kali Jawanda Di'. He made his acting debut in 2018 with the Punjabi-language film 'Subedar Joginder Singh' and has since appeared in films such as 'Kaka Ji', 'Jind Jaan', 'Mindo Tehsildarni', and 'Sikandar 2'.