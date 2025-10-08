Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, perished in a horrific car accident. According to reports, his wife urged him not to go on the ride that took his life.

Rajvir Jawanda, a Punjabi singer and actor renowned for hits such as 'Sardaari', 'Kangani', and 'Do Ni Sajna', passed away at the age of 35. The artist died in Mohali 11 days after sustaining severe injuries in a motorbike accident in Himachal Pradesh.

The tragedy has taken an even more dramatic turn as allegations surfaced that Jawanda's wife begged with him not to take the journey that resulted in the crash. Rajvir was reported to have received severe brain and spinal injuries in a traffic accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on September 27. The singer's motorbike crashed with stray calves that emerged unexpectedly on the road.

Rajvir Jawanda's final call with his wife

In an interview with the Daily Post Punjab, Rajvir Jawanda's close buddy said that his wife had asked him not to take his high-powered 1300cc motorbike on the trip. She warned him to postpone the trip. However, the singer chose to go on, promising her he would return shortly. That call, characterised as "his last conversation with her" by family friends, serves as a heartbreaking reminder of what happened next.

On September 27, Rajvir was transported to a hospital in Solan before being transferred to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he was put on life support. Doctors later confirmed that he had minimal brain activity as a result of oxygen deprivation following a cardiac arrest during initial treatment. Despite more than 11 days of intensive treatment, there was no recovery. Jawanda died on Tuesday, 35 days after the tragedy.

In a career spanning less than a decade, Rajvir Jawanda blended traditional heritage with new-age Punjabi music, remaining faithful to his roots while appealing to a younger audience. His untimely demise and the heartbreaking details of his wife's final phone call have left many in shock and despair.