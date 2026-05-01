Actor Rajshri Deshpande shared a powerful post on her breast cancer survival, calling her scars a 'crown of courage'. The 'Sacred Games' star, who was diagnosed with grade 1 cancer, reflected on her journey and her emotional struggle.

Actor Rajshri Deshpande has voiced her survival journey through her scars, sharing a reminder of her fight with cancer. On Instagram, Rajshri Deshpande shared pictures. "My scars tell the story of my survival. Every single one is a reminder that I fought, I survived and I conquered," she wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)

In a shoutout to every woman out there, Deshpande highlighted how she never allowed breast cancer to touch her spirit. "Breast cancer left its mark, but it could never touch my spirit. To every woman dimming her light please rise. You are so beautiful and your scars are not blemishes they are your crown of courage," she added.

The actor went on to speak about holding love and courage as she continues to live life to the fullest amid her film promotions.

Reacting to the post, many resonated with the actor, offering support to her. Dia Mirza commented, "You GO Girl."

Reflecting on the Diagnosis Journey

Rajshri Deshpande, who had earlier shared that she was diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer and had undergone surgery, has time and again shared updates about her health. In March this year, the 'Sacred Games' actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures along with a note about her emotional journey.

Sharing her experience, Rajshri spoke about the moment she first learned about her diagnosis and how it left her shaken. She described how she "broke down all alone" at the hospital, explaining that the news brought not just physical pain but also intense emotional stress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)

"When I first learned about my breast cancer, I still remember breaking down all alone outside the histopathology report center in the hospital. No, I couldn't stay strong. I had no strength. Even today, when people ask me, 'How did this happen to you? You're so fit,' honestly, I don't have an answer," a part of her post read.

Film Career and Upcoming Work

Rajshri made her Bollywood debut with a small role in 'Talaash' in 2012. She later worked in TV shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' and '24: India.' She returned to films with 'Kick' and went on to earn praise for her roles in 'Manto' and 'Sacred Games'. She will be next seen in the upcoming Marathi film 'Baapya', which is set to hit theatres on May 15. (ANI)