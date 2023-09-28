Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri pair up for 1st time; will being 90’s magic back, see poster

    The upcoming Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shaandilya, would mark the first time that Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri will appear together on screen. The announcement was made as production on the movie began.

    Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri pair up for 1st time will being 90s magic back, see poster
    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    One of the talented actors of the present day is Rajkummar Rao. He has captivated the audience with his outstanding acting abilities in a variety of projects. The actor, who was most recently seen in the comedy series Guns and Gulaabs, is prepared to start the next role. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Raaj Shaandilya's eccentric family drama, will feature Rajkummar Rao and Raaj Shaandilya. Triptii Dimri, a famous Qala character, will also share the spotlight with them.

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie, was unveiled today, September 28, via his Instagram account. His on-screen collaboration with the accomplished Triptii Dimri will be his first in the movie. As the film began production, the official announcement was made. The Badhaai Do actor tweeted the first look poster on social media to make the official announcement, writing, "Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya???" According to a statement released by the production team, this one is a family entertainer that will attract viewers with its original plot. The production team promises a funny cinematic experience as well as the return of the '90s tadka. 

    Indian television and Bollywood writer Raaj Shaandilya is renowned for penning various top comedy series. Speaking of his time in Bollywood, he is recognised for penning the screenplays for films like Freaky Ali and others. With the comedic feature Dream Girl, which was a box-office hit, he made his directorial debut in 2019. Raaj released the Dream Girl sequel this year, some four years after the original, and it was likewise a box office hit. 

    Regarding Rajkummar Rao's career, the actor is presently enjoying the success of his most recent film, Guns and Gulaabs. Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah are also featured in the show. In addition to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala, the actor will also be seen as Bhagat Singh, a nationalist leader. The actor showed his passion for the same in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Of course, I'm passionate about Bhagat Singh and his journey, and it was wonderful to put him on screen in a totally different way than you have seen thus far. In addition, the actor is developing roles for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. 

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor hug at T-Series Ganpati darshan, RKK

    Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor hug at T-Series Ganpati darshan, netizens go gala

    Jeet expecting arrival of second child with wife Mohna; Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty sends heartfelt wishes ATG

    Jeet expecting arrival of second child with wife Mohna; Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty sends heartfelt wishes

    Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce decision influenced by ring camera footage? Here are the details

    Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce decision influenced by ring camera footage? Here are the details

    Wish Trailer: Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine perform in Disney's classical story ADC

    Wish Trailer: Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine perform in Disney's classical story

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu crosses 30 Million on Instagram; puts up special post to celebrate the occassion ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu crosses 30 Million on Instagram; puts up special post to celebrate the occassion

    Recent Stories

    Cauvery water dispute: 2 days bandh in Karnataka to cause loss of Rs 4000 crores vkp

    Cauvery water dispute: 2 days bandh in Karnataka to cause loss of Rs 4000 crores

    From new Parliament building to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, recapping how stars aligned last week AJR

    From new Parliament building to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, recapping how stars aligned last week

    ChatGPT gets access to internet information no longer limited to September 2021 gcw

    ChatGPT gets access to internet, information no longer limited to September 2021

    Kerala: Paid internships in various government departments; Check stipend, eligibility and more rkn

    Kerala: Paid internships in various government departments; Check stipend, eligibility and more

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and speed of revolution ATG EAI

    Earth to Mars: 8 planets and speed of revolution

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon