Kriti Sanon shared pictures from a pottery session, encouraging fans to learn new skills. The actor, last seen in 'Cocktail 2', also reacted to the backlash over a GIVA ad, questioning why a woman's clothes are linked to culture.

Kriti Sanon's Creative Pursuit with Pottery

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently took time out to explore a new creative pursuit, trying her hand at pottery and encouraging her fans to stop putting off the things they have always wanted to learn. Sharing a series of pictures from her pottery session on Instagram, Kriti was seen working with clay on a pottery wheel while wearing an apron and a printed headscarf. The actor also shared glimpses of the pottery pieces she created during the session.

“That thing you’ve been wanted to do or learn for years, the one that always made it to your ‘Things I wanna do this year’ list but you never made time for it.. Instead of saying ‘One day’, yet again, make today your ‘Day One’!” she wrote.

The actor revealed that pottery had been on her own list of things she wanted to try. “One of the things on my list was Pottery!” Kriti wrote, adding, “The joy of learning a new skill.. its something else!” She concluded the caption on a reflective note, writing, “I love being a Work In Progress!” https://www.instagram.com/p/DdgZcKuAFwt/?hl=en&img_index=2

The pictures show Kriti carefully shaping clay on the wheel, with her hands covered in clay as she works on creating a vessel. Other photographs feature the finished pottery pieces, including bowls and organically shaped cups and containers. Through her post, Kriti highlighted the joy of stepping outside familiar routines and allowing oneself to learn something new, while embracing the process rather than focusing solely on the outcome.

Ad Controversy and Actor's Reaction

Meanwhile, Kriti was in the news for GIVA's Raksha Bandhan advertisement, where actor Kriti Sanon was dressed in an ivory lehenga with a deep-neck blouse and a cape while performing the rituals. In response, the advertisement was taken down, and the company said that it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals and that hurting religious or cultural sentiments was not its intention.

Kriti also reacted to the backlash and questioned why a woman's clothes are often linked to her respect for culture and traditions.

On The Work Front

Kriti Sanon was last seen in 'Cocktail 2', which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is available to watch on Netflix. (ANI)