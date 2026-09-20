Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon were among the celebrities who congratulated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the birth of their second daughter. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl on September 19.

Wishes Pour In From Bollywood Take a look Several other celebrities also congratulated Deepika and Ranveer on the arrival of their daughter. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations … Two Queens,” while Kriti Sanon shared, “Awww!! Congratulations, you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!” Raveena Tandon wrote, “Congratulations, dearest! God bless all of you! Double Laxmi Dhamaka!” The Announcement On Saturday evening, Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their second child through a joint Instagram post. The couple shared a picture of a baby’s footprint and shared their happiness as their family grew from three to four.Deepika and Ranveer are already parents to daughter Dua. The couple kept the announcement simple, captioning the post with an evil eye emoji. A day before welcoming their daughter, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.Recently, on Dua’s second birthday, the couple shared a series of black-and-white pictures. One of the photos showed Ranveer holding Deepika’s baby bump as the couple smiled with their foreheads touching. On the Work Front On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of Atlee’s sci-fi action film ‘Raaka’, which stars Allu Arjun. Ranveer, meanwhile, has been busy shooting for ‘Pralay’. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Filmmaker Aditya Dhar joined the list of celebrities congratulating Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 19. The couple shared the news with their fans and friends through a joint Instagram post, following which wishes started pouring in for the family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)Dhar, who directed Ranveer in the blockbuster action-spy thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise, shared a special message for the couple. Congratulating them on the arrival of their second daughter, he wrote, “Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi!! So, so happy for you guys. Another little angel in the family. God bless her with all the love and happiness in the world.”Take a look Several other celebrities also congratulated Deepika and Ranveer on the arrival of their daughter. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations … Two Queens,” while Kriti Sanon shared, “Awww!! Congratulations, you guys!!! Dua has a baby sister!!! Such a blessing!” Raveena Tandon wrote, “Congratulations, dearest! God bless all of you! Double Laxmi Dhamaka!”On Saturday evening, Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their second child through a joint Instagram post. The couple shared a picture of a baby’s footprint and shared their happiness as their family grew from three to four.Deepika and Ranveer are already parents to daughter Dua. The couple kept the announcement simple, captioning the post with an evil eye emoji. A day before welcoming their daughter, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.Recently, on Dua’s second birthday, the couple shared a series of black-and-white pictures. One of the photos showed Ranveer holding Deepika’s baby bump as the couple smiled with their foreheads touching.On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘King’, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of Atlee’s sci-fi action film ‘Raaka’, which stars Allu Arjun. Ranveer, meanwhile, has been busy shooting for ‘Pralay’. (ANI)