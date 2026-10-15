Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited sequel, 'Jailer 2', released today to grand celebrations. Fans thronged theatres, burst crackers, and performed pujas. His daughter Soundarya also unveiled a promotional banner for the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

Fans Celebrate 'Jailer 2' Release

Superstar Rajinikanth, fondly known as “Thalaivar”, enjoys a fandom like no other. With Jailer 2 releasing today, fans across the country, especially in South India, are in a celebratory mood, marking the film’s release with immense excitement. From bursting crackers and thronging theatres early in the morning for the first-day-first-show to performing pujas, fans are celebrating Jailer 2’s release in their own special ways, turning the film’s opening day into a grand festive affair.

Some even performed Angapradakshinam at Sri Veyil Ugantha Amman Kovil in Thiruparankundram, Madurai, and prayed for the success of Jailer 2. Meanwhile, a day before the release, Rajinikanth’s daughter and director Soundarya Rajinikanth unveiled a promotional LED banner in Chennai. At Kashi Theatre in Chennai, Soundarya attended the banner unveiling event as a special guest and joined fans in dancing to a song from the first instalment of ‘Jailer’ to celebrate the sequel’s release.

About The Star-Studded Sequel

‘Jailer 2’ is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film follows the success of the first instalment, raising expectations among fans. The second part also features Vidya Balan in a prominent role.

The trailer was released a few days before the film's release. It introduced Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian in a seemingly quieter phase of his life, only for the calm to end soon as events connected to his past pull him back to the world of violence.

Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal also star in the film. The movie's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.