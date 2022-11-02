Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth, Jr NTR attend Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony to honour Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

    Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony: The event was held in Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha. The megastars like Rajinikanth and   Jr NTR were seen in the photos wearing traditional whites and standing beside Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
     

    Rajinikanth Jr NTR attend Karnataka Ratna Award Ceremony to honour Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    On Tuesday (Nov 01), Rajinikanth attended the Karnataka Ratna Award event in the state to honour late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The Karnataka government honoured late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died in October of last year after suffering a heart attack. Jr NTR, an actor, also attended the function. The event was held in Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha. The megastar can be seen in the photos wearing a traditional white costume and standing beside Jr NTR and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    Late Kannada cinema legend Puneeth Rajkumar was conferred with Karnataka’s highest civilian award the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ posthumously on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava (the state formation day). Film stars Rajinikanth and Junior NTR were chief guests at the event along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who conferred Karnataka Ratna on Puneeth Rajkumar.

    Also Read: Here's what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures

    The late actor's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar accepted the Karnataka Ratna award, which included a complete silver plaque and a 50 gramme gold medal, in the presence of his actor brother Shivarajkumar and other family members.

    During the event, Rajinikanth got emotional as he remembered Puneeth as a “God’s child". “In Kali Yuga, Appu (Puneeth) is like Markandeya, Prahlada, Nachiketa. He’s a God’s child. That child lived among us for some time. He played with us and made us laugh. And again, that child went back to God. His aatma is with us,” Rajinikanth said.

    The legendary actor also explained why he was unable to attend Puneeth's burial last year. Rajinikanth stated that when Puneeth Rajkumar died, he had had surgery and was in the critical care unit (ICU). He said that he was not informed about Puneeth's death for three days due to his health at the time. Even if he had been in good condition at the time, the actor stated he would not have travelled to Bengaluru to witness Puneeth's deadly bones. "I would never want to forget that child's lovely face," he continued.

    Also Read: Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of group Migos shot dead in Houston

    Puneeth, also known as 'Appu' and 'power star' by his admirers, had his cinematic debut at the age of six months and went on to win a national award as a child artiste for the film 'Bettada Hoovu.' He subsequently re-emerged as a main actor in 2002, appearing in 29 films and delivering some of the biggest successes in Kannada film history.
     

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heres what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures RBA

    Here's what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures

    Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday RBA

    Videos: Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday

    Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna', the state's highest civilian award posthumously AJR

    Puneeth Rajkumar conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna', the state's highest civilian award posthumously

    Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of the group Migos shot dead in Houston AJR

    Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of group Migos shot dead in Houston

    Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report RBA

    Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier to be summoned again for trial; report

    Recent Stories

    Here is how much Twitter Blue Tick will cost you every month in India gcw

    Here's how much Twitter Blue Tick will cost you every month in India

    Heidi Klum dons the BEST costume of all time; supermodel turned giant worm at her New York Halloween party RBA

    Heidi Klum dons the BEST costume of all time; supermodel turned giant worm at her New York Halloween party

    Heres what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures RBA

    Here's what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures

    Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday RBA

    Videos: Shah Rukh Khan's midnight appearance for fans; greets people outside Mannat on his 57th birthday

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special Know Badshah's net worth, income, fees, business, and more sur

    Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Know Badshah's net worth, income, fees, business, and more

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon