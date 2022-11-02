Here's what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did on her 49th birthday; check out the pictures

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who turned 49, went to the Siddhivinayak temple yesterday to seek blessings. Aaradhya Bachchan, the actress' daughter, accompanied her.

On November 1, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 49th birthday. On this auspicious day, the former Miss World paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings. Aaradhya Bachchan, the actress' daughter, accompanied her.

Aishwarya may be seen twinning with her daughter in white in the images. She also has a shawl draped over her clothing. The mother-daughter team poses side by side for the photographers. They are also holding a puja ki thali.

Meanwhile, birthday greetings and messages complimenting Aishwarya Rai's beauty, elegance, acting abilities, and general demeanour have flooded social media. The most wonderful message, however, came from her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan, who sent a short but touching text to wish the love of his life a happy birthday. In 2007, she married her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan. Aaradhya, the couple's daughter, was born.

Junior Bachchan took to Twitter to post a still from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut film, Iruvar. After winning the Miss World contest in 1994, she made her film debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's directorial debut.nSharing the post, the Dasvi actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success. ❤️"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was most recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan: I, which marked her comeback with Mani Ratnam. The film earned positive reviews, and Aishwarya's performance astounded both fans and reviewers. Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Mohan Babu also appear in the film. The actress will next be seen in the sequel to Ponniyin Selvan.