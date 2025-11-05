Rajamouli Rejects Rajinikanth’s Movie Offer – What Made Him Say No?
Many directors try to make a movie with Superstar Rajinikanth. Some of them might have been rejected. But do you know which director rejected Rajinikanth himself?
Rajinikanth is a superstar in Indian cinema. His films are popular not just in South India but also in Bollywood and overseas, especially Japan. At 74, he still rules the market.
A movie with Rajinikanth is a dream
It's every director's dream to work with a superstar like Rajinikanth. In his long career, he has rejected directors, but one director rejected him: SS Rajamouli. Why?
Rajamouli couldn't dare
After his hit 'Magadheera,' Rajamouli was offered a Rajinikanth film by Sun Pictures. He rejected it, fearing he couldn't meet the massive fan expectations for a superstar.
Currently, Rajamouli's range is different..
Rajamouli then made smaller films like 'Maryada Ramanna' and 'Eega.' Their success gave him the confidence to create the epic 'Baahubali' series, a historic success.
