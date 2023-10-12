Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajinikanth FEVER: Superstar all set for 'Thalaivar 170'; currently in Tirunelveli

    Rajinikanth arrived at ‘Thalaivar 170’ sets in Tirunelveli. In a new video going viral on the Internet, it can be seen that a massive crowd of fans surround the actor's car.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Fans of Superstar Rajinikanth were ecstatic as he landed on the sets of his forthcoming film 'Thalaivar 170'. The actor is now in Tirunelveli for the film's next leg of production. Rajinikanth was greeted warmly by his fans as he landed in Tirunelveli to film 'Thalaivar 170'. After finishing the first session, the 'Jailer actor' landed in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, on October 10 for the next leg of the film.

    In a recent video that has gone viral on the Internet, the actor's automobile is encircled by many followers. Rajinikanth's next film, 'Thalaivar 170,' has begun production. He is now in Tirunelveli filming the film's next sequence.

    In the video provided by film critic Ramesh Bala, Rajinikanth greets his adoring fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. They also clapped for Thalaivar.

    Rajinikanth and his team landed in Tirunelveli for the second session of 'Thalaivar 170' on October 10. A video showing Thalaivar and his team coming in car has gone viral. He greeted supporters with folded hands and inquired about their well-being before departing.

    About 'Thalaivar 170':
    TJ Gnanavel's 'Thalaivar 170' has Rajinikanth in the pivotal role. Key parts will be played by Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Rakshan and GM Sundar are among the supporting characters.

    Lyca Productions' 'Thalaivar 170' has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by SR Kathir, and editing by Philomin Raj.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
