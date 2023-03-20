Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa files police complaint after gold and diamond jewellery goes missing

A report claims that Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 3.60 lakh were stolen. Teynampet police are presently investigating the theft.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, is said to have filed a police case after her gold and diamond jewellery were stolen from her locker. Teynampet police are presently investigating the theft. A report claims that 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery worth Rs 3.60 lakh were taken.



Aishwaryaa stated in her police complaint that she last wore the jewellery at her sister Soundarya's wedding in 2019. The diamonds were subsequently stored in a locker, which was moved thrice in 2021. Her housekeepers were aware of the situation.

Aishwaryaa said that the keys to her locker remained at her St Mary's Road household, even after it was moved to her estranged husband Dhanush's CIT Nagar residence and subsequently to her Poes Garden abode.

Aishwaryaa filed the Complaint in February after opening the locker and discovering that her valuables were gone. She explained that she had collected the artefacts since her marriage to Dhanush.

According to India Today, diamond sets, ancient gold pieces, Navaratnam sets, bangles, and over 60 sovereigns worth of gold were taken from Rajinikanth's daughter's locker.

Suspects in theft case

According to the same source, Aishwaryaa is sceptical of her servants Eashwari, Lakshmi, and driver Venkat. They frequently visited her Saint Mary's flat while she was abroad. Teynampet Police have opened an investigation after filing a charge under Section 381 of the IPC.