Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan's 'Bawarchi' gets a remake? Director Anushree Mehta spills beans [READ]

Director Anushree Mehta shared on Instagram that she will be writing and directing the remake of the cult classic 'Bawarchi'.

Anushree Mehta, who made her directorial debut with Radhika Apte's 'Mrs. Undercover' last year, has signed on to direct the Hindi version of the beloved 1972 classic Bawarchi, which was originally directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The family comedy-drama starred Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, and Asrani, among others. Tapan Sinha remade Rabi Ghosh's 1966 Bengali film Galpo Holeo Satti.

Anushree Mehta's Instagram post

She took to Instagram to share the news and expressed how humbled, happy, and grateful she is to be the Writer and Director of the remake of the cult classic 'Bawarchi'.

She has collaborated with her business partners Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions who will be producing the film. The adaptation of Hrishikesh Mukherjee's feature will be the first of three films produced and they will also adapt timeless classics such as 'Mili' (1975), starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and Gulzar's renowned 1972 drama 'Koshish'.

It is believed that Anushree Mehta has finished scripting the 'Bawarchi' adaption and wants to release it in 2024. The casting for the film is now ongoing, with the producers hoping to secure an A-list celebrity.