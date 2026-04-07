Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is making his television comeback as the host of 'Tum Ho Naa', a new reality game show. The actor expressed excitement for the project, which will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has come on board as a host for 'Tum Ho Naa', a reality game show.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rajeev Khandelwal on his return to television

Excited about his hosting stint, Rajeev, in a press note, said, " Over the years, I've been offered so many kinds of roles, some experimental, some quite unconventional. But I've always chosen to follow my heart and be part of something that genuinely feels meaningful to me. With the show Tum Ho Naa, I am happy to return on television"

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the promo of the show as well. The show will premiere soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

On the Acting Front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Rajeev was recently seen in a courtroom drama 'Amar Vishwas'. The series, based on the novels of writer Suhas Shirvalkar, revolves around a murder case that the media quickly labels as "open and shut."