    Rahul Bose unveils the real reason he’ll never lead in big budget blockbusters

    The 57-year-old actor is getting tons of praise from the fans for his remarkable work on the ZEE5 show Berlin. The spy thriller takes place in New Delhi during the 1990s. Berlin, directed by Atul Sabharwal, contains an ensemble cast that includes Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Anupria Goenka, and Kabir Bedi.

    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 7:45 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

    Rahul Bose has been a part of the film industry for over three decades. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the actor shared about his work and career and how he will never get the lead role in a big-budget film, as he does not 'justify' the expense. He also spoke about his experience working on Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do.

    During the interview, Rahul said, "I don’t think that I’d ever be offered a lead role in big-budget films because I don’t justify that expense. I realized that I wanted to only play leads, so I would have to go for small-budget films. Those making big-budget films, they would cast the stars, why would they cast me? That’s been a big deciding factor; from 1993 till 2012-13, I only played lead roles. Of course, I did Vishwaroopam with Kamal Haasan where he was the hero and I was the villain.”

    Rahul opened up about his experience working in Dil Dhadakne Do and the role he played. He said, "Dil Dhadakne Do has a special place in my filmography, and I cherish that film. The story would not be the same if Priyanka [Chopra] didn’t have to deal with divorce.”

    Rahul plays Manav in the film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar. The film received positive reviews upon release and performed well at the box office in 2015.

