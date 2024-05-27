Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Raghava Lawrence turns good samaritan: Actor helps class 12 student to get college admission; read details

    Raghava Lawrence helped Korukkupet student Vaishnavi, who scored 592 in class 12 but was not offered a position in the college she had applied for. Through his charitable trust, the Tamil star often lends a helping hand to those in need.

    Raghava Lawrence turns good samaritan Actor helps class 12 student to get college admission RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Raghava Lawrence, a Tamil actor and filmmaker, never shies away from humanitarian efforts. He has always helped individuals in need through his charity trust and is always available to assist with education, medical care, and other needs. Earlier this month, the actor launched a programme called Maatram, in which he donated ten tractors to underprivileged farmers in need.

    Recently, a video showing him and KPY Bala of Cooku with Comali fame purchasing an automobile for a poor woman became popular. Most recently, Raghava Lawrence assisted a Class 12 student gain admission to her preferred college.

    Vaishnavi, from Chennai's Korukkupet, got 592 in Class 12 but was not accepted into the college she applied to. Small-screen actress Aranthangi Nisha shared this knowledge to Raghava Lawrence. Lawrence met the concerned student in person and, following a chat, helped her get into the institution she wanted. He also offered several incentives to the kids.

    Raghava Lawrence reiterated his commitment to helping others in a press conference. He said, “I am openly extending my help to everyone, hoping that my actions will inspire more people to do the same. I am always ready and happy to assist those in need. Moreover, North Chennai, my birthplace, has embraced me with open arms, and I am grateful for their trust. I will continue to help as much as I can, without expecting anything in return.”

    When a reporter inquired if he planned to enter politics in the future, the actor responded no. He stated, "I have no intention of joining politics. What I do is a service to God. We're accustomed to expecting something in return when we do something good. Some may believe that I am doing them to obtain access to politics, but they will soon understand." 

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 1:21 PM IST
