Natasa Stankovic: A look at her career, net worth and other details

A model, actress & dancer

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian model, actress, and dancer primarily active in the Indian entertainment scene. 

Relocated to India

She relocated to India in 2012 to pursue her career and has since appeared in various movies, music videos, and reality TV programs.

Bollywood debut

Her debut in Bollywood happened with the film "Satyagraha" in 2013, directed by Prakash Jha

Bigg Boss 8 contestant

 In 2014, she gained widespread recognition in India by participating in the reality TV show "Bigg Boss 8".

Popular music video

 Natasa has also starred in popular music videos such as "DJ Wale Babu" by Badshah, which became a significant hit.

Other projects

She was also a part of the film titled ‘7 Hours to Go’ (2016). She even featured in Fukrey Returns (2017) and also did a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-led Zero (2018).

Her net worth

Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic's net worth is approximately Rs 20 crore.  

