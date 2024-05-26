Entertainment

John Abraham's butt to Lionel Messi's leg

Celebs who insured their body parts 

Image credits: X

Priyanka Chopra's smile

Priyanka Chopra insured her smile for 10 million dollars.

Image credits: insta

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth's voice

Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have also insured their voice.

Image credits: twitter.com/LycaProductions

Jennifer Lopez's butt

Jennifer Lopez insured her butt for $27 million.

Image credits: Instagram

Rihanna's limbs

Rihanna got her limbs insured for $1 million.

Image credits: Twitter

John Abraham's butt

John Abraham insured his butt for Rs 10 crore.

Image credits: X

Lionel Messi's left leg

Lionel Messi's left leg has his jersey number 10, Second son's name Mateo, and it is tattooed vertically to the left of Jesus' face. His leg is insured for $900 million.

Image credits: X

Miley Cyrus’s tongue

Miley Cyrus’s tongue is insured for $1 million.

Image credits: X
