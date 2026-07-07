The full cast for 'Bhai Tera Star Hai', led by Raghav Juyal, has been revealed. The film also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Barkha Singh. Its first teaser was recently unveiled, and it is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 30.

'Bhai Tera Star Hai' Full Cast Revealed

On Tuesday, the entire star cast of Raghav Juyal-starrer 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' was announced via an interesting video. Led by Raghav Juyal as Ajay Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Niharika NM, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh and Dev B. Agrawal in pivotal roles. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/s72sVR6Wi_g

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Presented by Eastwood Pictures, Bhai Tera Star Hai is an Eastwood Pictures & Indian Stories 2 production. Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, the film is written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal, and produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Vivek B. Agrawal.

Teaser and Release Date

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's first teaser, taking audiences into the wonderfully chaotic world of a young man who firmly believes he's destined for superstardom.Raghav Juyal features in the lead role as Ajay Singh. The actor shared the teaser on his social media handle with the caption, "Hero Ki Entry Late Ho Sakti Hai But Disappointing Kabhi Nahin!" The film is scheduled to be released on July 30.