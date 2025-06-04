Raghav Juyal has been injured on the set of Shah Rukh Khan's film. According to reports, he injured his knee while performing an action scene. A team of doctors was immediately called, who gave the actor first aid. He was also seen writhing in pain. Despite this, he refused to stop shooting his part.

Shah Rukh Khan's King is a multi-starrer movie

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film King continues to be in the headlines. This movie, adorned with 12 stars, is attracting the full attention of fans. The shooting of this movie started a few days ago. Raghav Juyal has been cast in an important role in this film. According to a Pinkvilla report, the actor got injured on the set. However, he refused to stop shooting and completed his part of the shoot even in great pain.

Raghav Juyal suffered a knee injury

Pinkvilla, quoting a report from Bollywood Hungama, said that Raghav Juyal injured his leg during the shooting of an action scene for King. This incident happened during a stunt, in which he was badly injured. It is said that Raghav has been injured in the same leg on which he had undergone knee surgery earlier. Immediately after this, an on-call medical team arrived. According to sources, he was in a lot of pain. The doctors immediately gave him a pain relief dose. After this, Juyal stood up for the shoot again. The actor did not want to cause any kind of loss, as it would increase the cost of the film.

More than 12 stars in King; Suhana Khan to make her big screen debut

Meanwhile, King is being considered one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a completely new avatar in this film, possibly playing the role of a gangster. His daughter Suhana Khan is ready to debut on the silver screen with this movie. At the same time, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Saurabh Shukla will also be seen in lead roles in the movie.