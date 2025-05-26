- Home
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' adds another star to its roster! Raghav Juyal joins the already star-studded cast, bringing the total to 12 actors. The film features big names like Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and many more.
| Published : May 26 2025, 09:21 AM
1 Min read
110
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan's upcoming movie 'King' is shaping up to be a multi-starrer. Eleven stars have already joined the cast.
210
Image Credit : social media
Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' now has 12 stars in its cast. According to Aaj Tak, Raghav Juyal will play a key role.
310
Image Credit : social media
Saurabh Shukla recently announced his role in the Red Chillies film via social media. He received an agreement and a special gift from SRK.
410
Image Credit : Social Media
Besides Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji's roles in the film have been confirmed.
510
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Anil Kapoor's name has been associated with 'King.' He will play a significant role.
610
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan, will also be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's film.
710
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Abhay Verma is also part of 'King.' Rumor has it he'll play Suhana Khan's boyfriend.
810
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Jackie Shroff and Jaideep Ahlawat will also be a part of 'King.' They might play gang members or the lead villain.
910
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Deepika Padukone, who has delivered several hits with SRK, is also part of 'King.' She might play Suhana Khan's mother.
1010
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Arshad Warsi will also be a part of the film. His inclusion in Shah Rukh Khan's movie was quite a surprise.
