Raghav Chadha spills beans on life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra; Here's what he said

Parineeti Chopra is ready to tie the knot with MP Raghav Chadha soon. Recently, the young politician, in an interview, finally opened up on how his life changed after getting engaged to the actress. The young politician said that his colleagues tease him much less now.

Parineeti Chopra, the popular Bollywood actress, is set to tie the knot with young politician Raghav Chadha very soon. The much-in-love couple made their relationship official and was engaged in May 2023 this year. Raghav Chadha considered one of the most eligible bachelors of Indian politics, reportedly met Parineeti Chopra on the sets of her upcoming film Chamkila. If all the reports are true, Raghav and Parineeti are ready and set to tie the knot sometime between October and November this year. The politician who generally never talks about his personal life said how his colleagues now tease him a bit lesser as they know he is getting married soon.

ALSO READ: Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details

The young politician, who usually never opens up about his personal life during his interviews, recently broke his silence and gave details about how life changed after his engagement with Parineeti Chopra in his recent interview with an entertainment portal. He said, "I think we should restrict this conversation to political alliances and not my personal things. But yes, most certainly, my colleagues, co-workers at the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now. Earlier, they used to ask me to get married. Now, they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon."

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony held in the presence of their friends and family at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The lovely couple later took to their official Instagram handles and shared stunning and pretty pictures from the engagement ceremony with their fans and followers.

As per the latest updates, Raghav and Parineeti have already fixed their wedding venue and are ready to announce the wedding date soon. Even though the talented actress and young politician are being totally tight-lipped about their wedding plans, the reports suggest that the couple might tie the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away at 56