Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raghav Chadha spills beans on life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra; Here's what he said

    Parineeti Chopra is ready to tie the knot with MP Raghav Chadha soon. Recently, the young politician, in an interview, finally opened up on how his life changed after getting engaged to the actress. The young politician said that his colleagues tease him much less now.

    Raghav Chadha spills beans on life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra; Here's what he said vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 9:28 AM IST

    Parineeti Chopra, the popular Bollywood actress, is set to tie the knot with young politician Raghav Chadha very soon. The much-in-love couple made their relationship official and was engaged in May 2023 this year. Raghav Chadha considered one of the most eligible bachelors of Indian politics, reportedly met Parineeti Chopra on the sets of her upcoming film Chamkila. If all the reports are true, Raghav and Parineeti are ready and set to tie the knot sometime between October and November this year. The politician who generally never talks about his personal life said how his colleagues now tease him a bit lesser as they know he is getting married soon.

    ALSO READ: Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details

    The young politician, who usually never opens up about his personal life during his interviews, recently broke his silence and gave details about how life changed after his engagement with Parineeti Chopra in his recent interview with an entertainment portal. He said, "I think we should restrict this conversation to political alliances and not my personal things. But yes, most certainly, my colleagues, co-workers at the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now. Earlier, they used to ask me to get married. Now, they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon."

    For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony held in the presence of their friends and family at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The lovely couple later took to their official Instagram handles and shared stunning and pretty pictures from the engagement ceremony with their fans and followers.

    As per the latest updates, Raghav and Parineeti have already fixed their wedding venue and are ready to announce the wedding date soon. Even though the talented actress and young politician are being totally tight-lipped about their wedding plans, the reports suggest that the couple might tie the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

    ALSO READ: Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away at 56

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details vma

    Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details

    Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away at 56 vma

    Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away at 56

    Gadar 2 trailer: Roaring Sunny Deol fights against Pakistani army with sledgehammer to bring his son home ADC

    Gadar 2 trailer: Roaring Sunny Deol fights against Pakistani army with sledgehammer to bring his son home

    Britney Spears dances to ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song in yellow tutu, watch video ADC

    Britney Spears dances to ex boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song in yellow tutu, watch video

    OMG2: CBCC orders 15-20 cuts for Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer; makers not okay with decision? ADC

    OMG2: CBFC orders 15-20 cuts for Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer; makers not okay with decision?

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Rain Update: City remains on red alert after heavy showers; wettest July ever, schools, colleges shut

    Mumbai Rain Update: City remains on red alert after heavy showers; wettest July ever, schools, colleges shut

    Chicken Finger Day 2023: Celebrate this finger-licking goodness ATG EAI

    Chicken Finger Day 2023: Celebrate this finger-licking goodness

    Niger soldiers announce coup, President's removal on national TV; US calls for immediate release AJR

    Niger soldiers announce coup, President's removal on national TV; US calls for immediate release

    Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details vma

    Kevin Spacey relieved from charges in London sex offence case; Know details

    80 tourists stranded near Telangana's highest waterfall rescued

    80 tourists stranded near Telangana's highest waterfall rescued

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon