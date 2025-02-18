Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow? Read on

Rumors are buzzing about Pirates of the Caribbean 6, with fans hoping Johnny Depp will return as Captain Jack Sparrow. Disney's plans are unclear, leaving many wondering about the franchise's future.
 

Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 3:38 PM IST

Rumors are swirling about a possible new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, sparking excitement among fans, especially with speculation that Johnny Depp may return as Captain Jack Sparrow. The whispers come after Disney was reportedly setting up a Hollywood soundstage for the sixth installment in the popular franchise. However, there’s no official confirmation, and until more sources back up these claims, it’s safe to treat this news with caution.

For many, the idea of Depp returning to play the beloved pirate is a major talking point. Disney’s previous break with the actor in 2018, following accusations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard, had led many to believe his time with the franchise was over. But after Depp’s win in a high-profile defamation case, fans are hopeful that he might reprise his iconic role.

The Pirates series, which began in 2003 with The Curse of the Black Pearl, has been a massive success, bringing in over $4.5 billion worldwide. Depp’s portrayal of the unpredictable Captain Jack Sparrow is widely credited as the heart of the films, earning him an Academy Award nomination and making him one of Hollywood’s most popular stars.
 

However, due to numerous script revisions and production hold-ups, the franchise's future has been unknown for years. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer acknowledged in December 2024 that two separate scripts one with Depp's comeback and the other without were in development. Many fans are worried about whether the Pirates can succeed without the distinctive charm Depp brings to the table as a result of this uncertainty.

In addition to the potential Depp sequel, there’s also talk of a Pirates reboot with a fresh perspective. A female-led spinoff with Margot Robbie was announced, but the project’s future remains unclear, leaving fans eagerly awaiting any solid news from Disney.

