Radhika Ambani performed a classical dance to 'Ekadantaya Vakratundaya' at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She wore a custom pink Kanjeevaram by Manish Malhotra. The family later participated in the visarjan procession.

Radhika Ambani added a classical touch to the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as she performed a devotional song during the festivities at Antilia. Radhika on Monday performed to the popular devotional track ‘Ekadantaya Vakratundaya’, as she offered a dance tribute to Lord Ganesha. Her performance came as the Ambani family celebrated the festival with music, dance and prayers.

Radhika's Devotional Performance and Attire

For the occasion, Radhika wore a custom pink Kanjeevaram ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. The outfit was specially made for her dance performance, with the traditional silk being given a pre-stitched skirt-like look. The ensemble featured gold zari work along with antique-gold marodi embroidery and zardozi detailing. The pleats were designed to move with her during the classical dance, adding to the visual appeal of her performance. Radhika also completed the traditional look with statement jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Visarjan Celebrations

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations later continued with the Ambani family taking part in the visarjan procession in Mumbai. At midnight on Wednesday, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika were among the family members who stepped out for the immersion ceremony of the Ganesh idol brought to their residence for the festival.

In videos doing the rounds on social media, Radhika and Anant could be seen dancing their hearts out as they bid farewell to Lord Bappa. The family members were seen participating in the festivities with enthusiasm and devotion as the idol was taken for immersion.

Star-Studded Guest List

On the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambanis also hosted a grand gathering for their family, industry friends and colleagues at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The guest list featured a who's who of Bollywood, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit with husband Shriram Nene, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Kajol, Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, among those who joined the Ambanis for the festive celebrations. (ANI)