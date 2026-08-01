British actor Rachel Shelley shared rare behind-the-scenes photos from the Oscar-nominated film 'Lagaan' on its 25th anniversary. The actor, who played Elizabeth Russell, posted the pictures on Instagram, reflecting on the film's journey.

British actor Rachel Shelley has offered a sneak peek into rare glimpses from the sets of her Oscar-nominated film 'Lagaan'. Celebrating the 25 years of the film, Rachel shared pictures of herself as Elizabeth Russell and wrote, "Hey #LagaanLovers. - did I ever share these with you..? #lagaan #25yearslagaan." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Shelley (@reallyrachelshelley)

While the first one shows Shelley dressed in a traditional rural outfit paired with bangles and jewellery, the second one features her posing alongside an elephant. The actor has time and again shared anecdotes, remembering the 2001 period drama with much warmth and gratitude.

Reflecting on 'Lagaan's' Legacy

In a previous post, Rachel Shelley shared a video on Instagram as the film marked its silver jubilee. Reflecting on her journey with 'Lagaan,' Shelley said the memories of the film continue to stay with her even after all these years. "Sometimes I feel like it was just yesterday," she said. "And other times, it feels like another lifetime ago."

The actor also credited viewers for keeping the film alive over the years. While recalling the love that 'Lagaan' has received across generations and across countries, Shelley said the viewers played an equally important role in the film's legacy.

Sharing her thoughts on the bond between filmmakers and audiences, she said that while the cast and crew may create a film, it is the audience that truly gives it life and meaning. "I have to say that I feel, as the cast and crew, we make the film," she explained. "But the audience, by watching it, by giving it so much love and support over the years, you're the ones who complete the film."

"It's with me every day," she noted. "It's informed every piece of work I have ever done since." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Shelley (@reallyrachelshelley)

About the Oscar-Nominated Film 'Lagaan'

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, 'Lagaan' was released in 2001 and went on to become one of India's most acclaimed films. Set during the British Raj in 1893, the story follows the residents of a drought-hit village who challenge British rulers to a game of cricket in a bid to escape crushing taxes.

Aamir Khan played the role of Bhuvan, while Rachel Shelley portrayed Elizabeth Russell, the compassionate sister of British officer Captain Andrew Russell, played by Paul Blackthorne. In one of the film's most memorable storylines, Elizabeth secretly teaches the villagers the game of cricket, helping them prepare for the high-stakes match.

The film earned widespread acclaim both in India and internationally. It received an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category and won several honours, including National Film Awards.

25th Anniversary Celebrations

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, 'Lagaan' returned to theatres for a special three-day re-release from June 12 to June 14. The milestone was also marked with a reunion hosted by Aamir Khan that brought together several members of the original cast and crew, including Paul Blackthorne, Rajendranath Zutshi, Aditya Lakhia and Yashpal Sharma. (ANI)